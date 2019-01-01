Getting started with Microsoft Excel
You will learn how to use Microsoft Excel and all the system's essential tools.
In this project, you will learn everything basic about Microsoft Excel. This program is wonderful to work with numbers, analytics, tables and create inventories. It is a program that facilitates our work to keep everything in order. You can find information about each section that we have and cover the essential tools of this program. You will be completing different tasks to understand and use the Microsoft Excel tool. Excel contains many non-visible tools that we will discuss along with this project. You can know several formula options that are available. Learn how to accommodate these forms to your liking, with visibility is perceptible and attractive. We will talk about numbers, organization, colors, and letters. We will organize the letters even in different directions to get ideas to organize the content. Excel creates calendars of organization, inventories, daily, weekly, or monthly expenses, and much more. When this program was first known, it was more for people who worked with analysis in the positions they handled. Today, many people, from students to teachers to content creators to science analytics, all use this application. For that reason, knowing this tool and all the options that you can offer to facilitate you in personal or professional life will help you continue climbing in the world.
table design
Microsoft Excel
Formulas at Excel
Fill tables in Microsoft Excel
Create a table
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started with Microsoft Excel
How to Enter, Format Data, Numbers and Tables with Microsoft Excel
Completing calculation totals and summaries with formulas with Microsoft Excel
Complete a report with Microsoft Excel
How to use essential Microsoft Excel options
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
