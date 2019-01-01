Getting started with PicMonkey for Small Businesses
You will understand the various features of PicMonkey
You be able to create custom designs to improve your brand presence on social media
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This project allows you to discover the PicMonkey platform, an online design tool. You will understand the various features of the platform and be able to create custom designs to improve your brand visibility online. You will have all the basic skills to use PicMonkey and create various graphic elements for your brand or small business.
Internet browsing skills and small businesses owners.
PicMonkey
Digital Marketing
Content Creation
Social Media Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on PicMonkey
Discover the features of PicMonkey
Create a logo for your business with PicMonkey
Design content for your social networks with PicMonkey
Save and publish your content on PicMonkey
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
