Getting Started with Spatial Analysis in GeoDa
Explore GeoDA and learn how to import data.
Learn about different types of spatial data.
Create a map with multiple data layers.
By the end of this project, learners will know how to start out with GeoDa to use it for spatial analyses. This includes how to access and download the software, import multiple layers, and a basic overview of GeoDa. Spatial analysis, as a type of data analysis, has been getting increasingly important. The beginnings are often dated back to John Snow’s cholera outbreak maps from the mid-1800s. In 2003, Dr. Luc Anselin at the University of Chicago developed GeoDa, together with his team, to provide free software that digitizes old school pin maps. Today, it is used in various fields to plan cities and infrastructure, create crime maps, emergency management, and visualize finds at archaeological sites. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Spatial Analysis
GeoDa
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Access the website, get familiar with it, and download GeoDa
Download sample data
Import Data and Learn about Shapefiles
Learn about Tabular Data and Different Types of Spatial Data
Create a Map
