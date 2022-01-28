Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Spatial Analysis in GeoDa by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, learners will know how to start out with GeoDa to use it for spatial analyses. This includes how to access and download the software, import multiple layers, and a basic overview of GeoDa. Spatial analysis, as a type of data analysis, has been getting increasingly important. The beginnings are often dated back to John Snow’s cholera outbreak maps from the mid-1800s. In 2003, Dr. Luc Anselin at the University of Chicago developed GeoDa, together with his team, to provide free software that digitizes old school pin maps. Today, it is used in various fields to plan cities and infrastructure, create crime maps, emergency management, and visualize finds at archaeological sites.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Sabila K
Jan 28, 2022
This course is very basic and introductory, but it very useful to get familiar with geoda. However, I want learn more, for instance geographing mapping and editing polygon, selection of specific regions, merging the other datasets from excel, other types etc.