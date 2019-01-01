Getting Started with Tensorflow.js
Set up a browser-based project using script tags and an HTML body
Import pre-trained Keras models into a Tensorflow.js web app
Code a prototype Web app using Tensorflow.js
By the end of this project, you will learn how to code a smart webcam to detect people and other everyday objects using a pre-trained COCO-SSD image recognition model with Tensorflow.js. Based on an older library called deeplearn.js, Tensorflow.js is a deep learning library that leverages Tensorflow to create, train and run inference on artificial neural network models directly in a web browser, utilizing the client's GPU/CPU resources (accelerated using WebGL). Tensorflow.js brings Tensorflow to the web! JavaScript/Typescript experience is heavily recommended. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Html
Web Application
Tensorflow
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Familiar with Tensorflow.js
Using ml5js
Setting up a Tensorflow.js Project
We are going to very briefly cover CSS styling in the p5js editor
