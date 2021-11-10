Chevron Left
About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll be introduced to the diverse tree of Linux distributions and explore a version of Ubuntu, called "Xubuntu." You'll learn how to open applications and change settings, how to customize the Desktop and download new color schemes. You'll also learn how to install software and games. This guided project will introduce you to the following concepts: -Linux family tree -Ubuntu Linux Operating System Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By maaz a

Nov 10, 2021

Very useful Guided Project.

By Anjunique C

Jul 17, 2021

Really helpful.

