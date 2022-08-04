Getting started with Azure Cosmos DB
Learn to create an azure cosmos db account
Learn to create databases, containers and documents
Learn to implement global distribution and migrate data from azure sql db to cosmos db
In this 1 hour long project-based course, we will learn to create an Azure Cosmos db account. We will learn to create databases, containers and create documents. We will also learn to perform queries, implement global distribution where the database can be replicated globally bringing it closer to the users wherever they are and finally we will learn to implement data migration where we will learn to transfer data from the Azure SQL database to the cosmos DB container. Prior knowledge of cosmos db is not necessary but being familiar with the nosql concepts is recommended. You should also have an azure account prior.
Database (DBMS)
NoSQL
Microsoft Azure
geo replication
Azure Cosmos DB
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and create an Azure cosmos db account
Create a container
Create Documents in Azure Cosmos db
Practice activity: Create a container within a new database
Perform Queries in Azure cosmos db
Enable geo/global distribution with azure cosmos db
Create Azure SQL database with sample data
Migrate Azure SQL data into Azure Cosmos db
Cumulative Challenge Task: Migrate SalesLT.Address data from azure SQL to cosmos db container
