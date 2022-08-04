Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting started with Azure Cosmos DB by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour long project-based course, we will learn to create an Azure Cosmos db account. We will learn to create databases, containers and create documents. We will also learn to perform queries, implement global distribution where the database can be replicated globally bringing it closer to the users wherever they are and finally we will learn to implement data migration where we will learn to transfer data from the Azure SQL database to the cosmos DB container.
Prior knowledge of cosmos db is not necessary but being familiar with the nosql concepts is recommended.
You should also have an azure account prior....