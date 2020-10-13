Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Blazor Server by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
16 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this short project-based course, you will learn how to create and run a Blazor Server application. You'll learn how to create components and bind their events and properties. You'll also learn navigation and dependency injection, as well as creating forms in Blazor.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Getting Started with Blazor Server
By Jesus M Z F
•
Oct 13, 2020
Excelente curso
By Burak Y
•
Oct 26, 2020
Enough for getting to know the Blazer. This course just give you an idea and tell you what happened. Thanks to instructor :)