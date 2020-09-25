Getting Started With Game Development Using PyGame
Move shapes on a PyGame display
Respond to user input
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a basic single-player Pong replica using the PyGame library for Python, creating a welcome screen, a game that responds to user input to move the paddle, scoring, and a game over screen with user options. By the end of the course, learners will have a basic understanding of the PyGame library and will be able to create simple games built on shapes. No previous experience with PyGame is required, as this is a basic introduction to the library, but familiarity with Python is recommended. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video Game Development
Python Programming
Pygame
coding
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the display and the ball
Add motion to the ball and a paddle
Detect collisions and create a Game Over screen
Expand game play options
Reset the game to continue play
Scorekeeping, randomizing, and expansion options
by JMSep 25, 2020
The course need a new version due to the fact that some methods shown in the project are now deprecated.
