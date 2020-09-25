Getting Started With Game Development Using PyGame

In this Guided Project, you will:

Move shapes on a PyGame display

Respond to user input

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a basic single-player Pong replica using the PyGame library for Python, creating a welcome screen, a game that responds to user input to move the paddle, scoring, and a game over screen with user options. By the end of the course, learners will have a basic understanding of the PyGame library and will be able to create simple games built on shapes. No previous experience with PyGame is required, as this is a basic introduction to the library, but familiarity with Python is recommended. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Video Game Development

  • Python Programming

  • Pygame

  • coding

  • Computer Programming

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create the display and the ball

  2. Add motion to the ball and a paddle

  3. Detect collisions and create a Game Over screen

  4. Expand game play options

  5. Reset the game to continue play

  6. Scorekeeping, randomizing, and expansion options

Instructor

