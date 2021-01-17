Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a basic single-player Pong replica using the PyGame library for Python, creating a welcome screen, a game that responds to user input to move the paddle, scoring, and a game over screen with user options. By the end of the course, learners will have a basic understanding of the PyGame library and will be able to create simple games built on shapes. No previous experience with PyGame is required, as this is a basic introduction to the library, but familiarity with Python is recommended. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Bogdan C

Jan 17, 2021

Awful!

If you want to watch a lady writing code on the screen barely explaining anything, than this is the course for you! I came here to find out more about what functions are in Pygame and how to use them when I develop my own game and I found out 7 or so videos of a lady saying things like: now we are going to make this: *pow* 8 lines of code with functions you never heard before are written super-fast on the screen with bizarre arguments. How do they work? What are those functions? When do you use them? Who knows - apparently understanding these things are not the point of the course.

Consider this metaphor: you want to understand what tools are in a tool box and how to use them to build things. You take this course: "how to build a car". A lady comes in. She says: first you need to build an engine! She grabs a weird looking tool from the toolbox that you get to see for a second, dials a couple of things in, turns a couple of notches, turns around, makes some noise and some sparks, and presto, when she turns back you have an engine built. Now, here is the toolbox, good luck developing your engine!

By Jordi X P

Oct 29, 2020

Simple & easy but very good for beginners. A very good first approach!!

By Marco A P

Aug 3, 2020

Good if you wanna know about how to use pygames to make fun basic games

By JOSE M

Sep 26, 2020

The course need a new version due to the fact that some methods shown in the project are now deprecated.

By Gregory G J

Jan 9, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By Eraraya M M

Nov 20, 2020

A clear introduction to the PyGame library.

