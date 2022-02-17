Chevron Left
In this guided project, you will explore Kaggle Competitions, Kaggle Datasets, Kaggle Notebooks which is a cloud-based coding environment, Kaggle Discussion forum and Kaggle Courses. We will begin this course by creating a Kaggle account. We will then explore Kaggle competitions, the prize money and how to participate in them. We will focus primarily on the legendary Titanic Machine learning competition. We will explore Kaggle datasets. We will also explore Kaggle Notebooks which is a cloud-based coding environment. We will also explore the awesome “Copy and Edit” feature from Kaggle notebooks that enables us to work on and improvise on the work of others. In the final tasks, we will explore the Kaggle community discussion forum and explore the theoretical and practical sections of Kaggle courses. By the end of this project, you will be confident in using Kaggle for your data science and machine learning needs....
By yaopeijun

Feb 17, 2022

good

By Ashish B

Mar 29, 2022

T​his introduced Kaggle really well, but the tutor needs to give more time explaning how we can utilize each and every section.

F​or those who are new, he could suggest in an elaborate way on where to begin the journey from.

I​ would like to get in touch with this person, for the same

