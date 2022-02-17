Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Kaggle by Coursera Project Network
In this guided project, you will explore Kaggle Competitions, Kaggle Datasets, Kaggle Notebooks which is a cloud-based coding environment, Kaggle Discussion forum and Kaggle Courses.
We will begin this course by creating a Kaggle account. We will then explore Kaggle competitions, the prize money and how to participate in them. We will focus primarily on the legendary Titanic Machine learning competition. We will explore Kaggle datasets. We will also explore Kaggle Notebooks which is a cloud-based coding environment. We will also explore the awesome “Copy and Edit” feature from Kaggle notebooks that enables us to work on and improvise on the work of others. In the final tasks, we will explore the Kaggle community discussion forum and explore the theoretical and practical sections of Kaggle courses.
By the end of this project, you will be confident in using Kaggle for your data science and machine learning needs....
By yaopeijun
Feb 17, 2022
good
By Ashish B
Mar 29, 2022
This introduced Kaggle really well, but the tutor needs to give more time explaning how we can utilize each and every section.
For those who are new, he could suggest in an elaborate way on where to begin the journey from.
I would like to get in touch with this person, for the same