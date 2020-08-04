Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Git for Developers Using Github by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
215 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

This course will give you a first look at using git to manage your code's version control, as well as offering an introduction to accessing the Github tools you'll need as a beginner. Developers need version control, and git is an industry standard. Github's ability to make a repository easily accessible to a distributed team, as well as its support for agile development, make it a valuable tool for every developer's toolbox. By the end of this project, you will create a Github-hosted repository forked from an open-source project and start a Github repository of your own. You'll learn about forking and cloning projects, creating branches to work on a repository in your development environment, pushing your changes, reverting changes, and keeping commits clean. With this introduction, you'll be one step closer to mastering the tools every developer needs to create a new app, a fork of a favorite tool, or the next big project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RP

Sep 4, 2020

Really it's a good course for beginners students like me who are really trying to learn from zero levels within a day you can learn the course and It's a very easy and Interesting course.

SS

Feb 28, 2021

Very efficient and too the point tutorial for beginners - learnt a lot . Thanks !

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 42 Reviews for Git for Developers Using Github

By Ennio G

Aug 3, 2020

The course could be easier, it could be better the explanation, they could give you information to know the terms.

By Kevin O

Jan 25, 2021

Unclear, fast, and the terminal doesn't function the way the instructor is working in the terminal

By Eranda U

Jul 27, 2020

This type of project I am looking for. Short and sweet.

By scott o A

Oct 3, 2020

Just right, I have known Git and already used it before getting into this course.

By Rytis R

Oct 2, 2020

Course is not very informative. Too fast. Complicated to take a notes.

By Laura N

Apr 23, 2021

I think the steps of the task are clear. I was impressed by the instructor. I have just found some other project from Kerri and will definitely check it out. What I feel it is missing, maybe showing a bit more the changes in GUI for a better understanding of what happens when we are using those commands, before or while using the terminal. For people that are not so used with working with the terminal, that could help to get the full picture. Apart from this, I find it amazing that she managed to squeeze in so much information in such a short project and an organized manner.

By Rajshi R

May 23, 2021

This course is really helpful for knowing all the git commands that we use in our project. I found this course very interesting, it includes all the topics and requires less time to complete the full course.

By Roshan B P

Sep 5, 2020

By Wilson H M

Jul 5, 2020

Me gustó mucho la manera de enseñar de la docente, a pesar de que es en ingles se dio a entender muy fácil.

By Shraddha S

Mar 1, 2021

By Danish S

Jul 12, 2020

Clear and Precise. Must recommend for beginners and developers.

By Soumya T

May 20, 2021

It is extensive & succinct & immensely helpful.

By Carlos A R Z

Jun 29, 2020

Git for Developers Using Github is awesome!

By Emile v M

Dec 12, 2020

Good place to start using Git and Github

By Austin P

Dec 12, 2020

Very helpful! Learned a lot about Git.

By Fahad U H

Oct 20, 2021

I think its good course for CLI Lover

By Ankit S

Sep 5, 2020

It's good for Starting with Github

By Eduardo A C C

Jul 31, 2020

Buen proyecto de introducción

By Abhishek K

Apr 4, 2021

Nice to learn for beginners

By Shital B

Oct 27, 2020

YOUR COURSE IS AWESOME!!!

By Carlos A H O

Nov 11, 2021

Excellent to start

By DacNDSE06115

Nov 22, 2020

Thanks Coursera !

By Prachi A P

Apr 12, 2021

nice and simple

By Amol C P

Apr 12, 2021

Great Course

By urmila b

Sep 17, 2021

excellent

