RP
Sep 4, 2020
Really it's a good course for beginners students like me who are really trying to learn from zero levels within a day you can learn the course and It's a very easy and Interesting course.
SS
Feb 28, 2021
Very efficient and too the point tutorial for beginners - learnt a lot . Thanks !
By Ennio G•
Aug 3, 2020
The course could be easier, it could be better the explanation, they could give you information to know the terms.
By Kevin O•
Jan 25, 2021
Unclear, fast, and the terminal doesn't function the way the instructor is working in the terminal
By Eranda U•
Jul 27, 2020
This type of project I am looking for. Short and sweet.
By scott o A•
Oct 3, 2020
Just right, I have known Git and already used it before getting into this course.
By Rytis R•
Oct 2, 2020
Course is not very informative. Too fast. Complicated to take a notes.
By Laura N•
Apr 23, 2021
I think the steps of the task are clear. I was impressed by the instructor. I have just found some other project from Kerri and will definitely check it out. What I feel it is missing, maybe showing a bit more the changes in GUI for a better understanding of what happens when we are using those commands, before or while using the terminal. For people that are not so used with working with the terminal, that could help to get the full picture. Apart from this, I find it amazing that she managed to squeeze in so much information in such a short project and an organized manner.
By Rajshi R•
May 23, 2021
This course is really helpful for knowing all the git commands that we use in our project. I found this course very interesting, it includes all the topics and requires less time to complete the full course.
By Roshan B P•
Sep 5, 2020
Really it's a good course for beginners students like me who are really trying to learn from zero levels within a day you can learn the course and It's a very easy and Interesting course.
By Wilson H M•
Jul 5, 2020
Me gustó mucho la manera de enseñar de la docente, a pesar de que es en ingles se dio a entender muy fácil.
By Shraddha S•
Mar 1, 2021
Very efficient and too the point tutorial for beginners - learnt a lot . Thanks !
By Danish S•
Jul 12, 2020
Clear and Precise. Must recommend for beginners and developers.
By Soumya T•
May 20, 2021
It is extensive & succinct & immensely helpful.
By Carlos A R Z•
Jun 29, 2020
Git for Developers Using Github is awesome!
By Emile v M•
Dec 12, 2020
Good place to start using Git and Github
By Austin P•
Dec 12, 2020
Very helpful! Learned a lot about Git.
By Fahad U H•
Oct 20, 2021
I think its good course for CLI Lover
By Ankit S•
Sep 5, 2020
It's good for Starting with Github
By Eduardo A C C•
Jul 31, 2020
Buen proyecto de introducción
By Abhishek K•
Apr 4, 2021
Nice to learn for beginners
By Shital B•
Oct 27, 2020
YOUR COURSE IS AWESOME!!!
By Carlos A H O•
Nov 11, 2021
Excellent to start
By DacNDSE06115•
Nov 22, 2020
Thanks Coursera !
By Prachi A P•
Apr 12, 2021
nice and simple
By Amol C P•
Apr 12, 2021
Great Course
By urmila b•
Sep 17, 2021
excellent