Git para desarrolladores que utilizan Github
Aprenderás sobre la herramienta Git y a como trabajar en un proyecto colaborativo. También aprenderás a configurar Git en tu máquina local.
Aprenderás sobre la herramienta Git y a como trabajar en un proyecto colaborativo. También aprenderás a configurar Git en tu máquina local.
Al final de este proyecto aprenderás a utilizar Git como una herramienta de trabajo indispensable en todos los proyectos que tengas de ahora en adelante, o hasta proyectos personales. Git es el controlador de versiones por excelencia utilizado en millones de proyectos, saber utilizarlo hará que tu carrera como desarrollador incremente. Por eso en este proyecto lograrás aprender como manejar en un equipo cómo enviar tus cambios en un Pull Request, cómo diferenciar tus cambios con los de otros, manejar tus commits y volver a versiones anteriores. Todo con simples comandos y algunos avanzados harán de tu carrera un despegue gigantesco. Este proyecto está dirigido a programadores con un nivel de experiencia básico en cualquier lenguaje de programación y que quieran subir de nivel aprendiendo una de las herramientas más utilizadas en el mundo del desarrollo y el trabajo colaborativo.
Agile Management
Github
GIT
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Instalación de Git y primeros pasos
Configuración de git
Manejo de ramas e ignorar archivos
Creemos nuestra propia rama y hagamos cambios (opcional)
Reset y los 3 tipos de reset
Diff y MV, los comandos para ver cambios y cambiar nombres
Merge e inicio de proyecto final
Repositorio en la nube
Challenge (opcional)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.