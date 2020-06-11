Chevron Left
Back to Gmail: The Foundation To Accessing Google Apps

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Gmail: The Foundation To Accessing Google Apps by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
203 ratings
40 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a Google account and set up Gmail to enable access to Google's free apps and services. You will learn how to neatly organize your Gmail, write an email with a signature, create labels for messages and set up Google chat to foster relationships within an organization. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MJ

May 27, 2020

We are using the gmail account many times without knowing the basic terms also. So, such a basic course is very much essential for learning the use of gmail account from basics.

AB

Feb 22, 2021

Enjoyed this opportunity! Ms. Esonu was very clear an concise throughout the entire course and taught me new things using Gmail.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Gmail: The Foundation To Accessing Google Apps

By PRAKASH C

Jun 11, 2020

I was in search of such kind of course that teaches to organize the bundle of messages in Gmail account. And here I have learned the same so nicely and now I am able to organize my messages in a proficient manner which save my valuable time. So thank you very much to the course instructor for this nice teaching.

By MR S S J

May 27, 2020

We are using the gmail account many times without knowing the basic terms also. So, such a basic course is very much essential for learning the use of gmail account from basics.

By Antonio D B

Feb 23, 2021

Enjoyed this opportunity! Ms. Esonu was very clear an concise throughout the entire course and taught me new things using Gmail.

By Hafiy D

Jul 18, 2020

EXCELLENT FOR TO KNOW THE BASIC OF GMAIL AND HOW TO ORGANIZE YOUR EMAIL PROPERLY

By Policherla g s

Apr 22, 2020

This course is very useful to people.so all are followed this course compulsory.

By LESTER L A T

Jun 25, 2020

this an effective tool for my communications and other usage for e-materials

By Affan A N

Sep 1, 2020

Good tutorial for true beginner in using gmail and its related apps

By DEEPAK L D

Apr 26, 2020

Every notes were awsome and helpful for me , it was simple english.

By Luthfi F I

Oct 1, 2020

Thank you for the lessons! It's adding my knowledge.

By Hasbollah B M S (

May 7, 2020

A very good course for beginners.

By S.Lakshmi s

Apr 6, 2021

very useful. i learned a lot

By 1805179

Oct 14, 2020

Great information and skills

By BOOPATHI.R

Jul 1, 2020

so good.

good experience

By K V S R

May 13, 2020

yes usefull application

By Er. n a

Jul 26, 2021

good and very helpful

By Winston A W

Oct 29, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Dr.Chandira G

Dec 19, 2020

excellent course

By aditi p

Sep 30, 2020

Nicely Explained

By JO A A L

Jul 4, 2020

it is relevant

By Rhenita H G L

May 26, 2020

very helpful!

By CHAUHAN S P

May 21, 2020

I appreciate

By Amit S

Aug 30, 2021

wonder full

By VINAYAK M

Jul 19, 2020

Excellent

By Sohan L B

Jul 22, 2020

Thanks!

By p s

Jun 20, 2020

Exlent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder