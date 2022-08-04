Google Chrome Security and Extensions for Beginners
Configure pop-ups and redirects and install, manage, and remove browser extensions.
Perform a safety check and configure browser using Google Chrome.
Configure pop-ups and redirects and install, manage, and remove browser extensions.
Perform a safety check and configure browser using Google Chrome.
Google Chrome extensions and security skills can help you launch your career with technical experience valued by IT employers. This guided project can help you gain job-ready knowledge and skills related to managing browser pop-ups, redirects, and extensions on Google Chrome. Then, gain practical browser privacy and security settings skills. After completing these hands-on project labs, you can assess your knowledge using a graded quiz available here on Coursera. Score higher than 80% to earn Guided Project certificate. These labs are part of Introduction to the IBM course, Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases. Perfect for the beginner, this course includes the skills you’ve gained in this guided project and provides additional valuable software, programming, and database knowledge and skills. Upon successful completion of Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases you’ll earn an industry-recognized shareable certificate that attests your new skills. This course is part of the IBM Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization. The IT and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization provides prerequisite skills for almost all IT careers, including technical support specialist, data analyst, data scientist, software engineer, systems administrator, and IT manager. With this specialization, you'll acquire hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing knowledge and skills that prepare you for an entry-level IT role. Also, this specialization can help you understand and manage IT responsibilities within your organization. Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases is also part of the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate. The IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate prepares you for a job in Technical Support. Whether you are just starting your career or changing jobs, this program enables you to develop a strong foundation in IT fundamentals, networking, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Experts from IBM built this Professional Certificate program to prepare you for an entry-level job in Technical Support. Learn without limitations. Enroll today!
IT Fundamentals
Google Chrome Pop-ups
Google Chrome Settings
Google Chrome Extensions
Google Chrome Security
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Configure pop-ups and redirects and install, manage, and remove browser extensions.
Perform a browser safety check and configure browser settings related to browser data, browsing history, and browser privacy and security using Google Chrome.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.