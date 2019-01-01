App Engine: Qwik Start - Ruby

In this Project, you will:

How to create a small App Engine application that displays a short message.

20 Minutes
Beginner
No download needed
Shareable certificate
English
Desktop only

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. This hands-on lab shows you how to create a small App Engine application that displays a short message. Watch the short video <A HREF="https://youtu.be/s0-pfuXj1aA"> Build Apps at Scale with Google App Engine</A>.

Skills you will develop

  • Ruby (Programming Language)

  • Google App Engine (GAE)

  • Devops

