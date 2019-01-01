Install and Use Cloud Tools for PowerShell
How to install Cloud Tools for PowerShell.
How to authenticate with the Cloud SDK.
How to create and manage Compute Engine from PowerShell.
How to backup data to Cloud Storage from PowerShell.
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will learn all about Google Cloud Platform Tools for PowerShell. You will practice installation, authentication, working with Compute Engine from PowerShell, as well as how to backup data to Google Cloud Storage from PowerShell.
Powershell
Google Compute Engine
Cloud Storage
