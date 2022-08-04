Graphic Design in Adobe Illustrator: Creating a Logo
This Guided Project Graphic Design in Adobe Illustrator: Creating a Logo is for those interested in graphic design and freelance work. In this one hour long project-based course, you will learn about Adobe Illustrator and the tools available in the software, you will learn how to use the tools that facilitate logo creation and you will demonstrate the knowledge on creating logos and icons using Adobe Illustrator. To achieve this, we will work through learn about Adobe Illustrator and getting familiar with the software learn about to use the curvature tool, the shapes tool, the pathfinder tool and the reshape tool and we will also create icons and logos in the process. This project is unique because you will have the opportunity to create and be guided step by step in the process. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have an Adobe Account and a very basic background knowledge on graphic design and computer programs.
Adobe Illustrator
Logo Creation
Graphic Design
Computer Program
Adobe
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn about Adobe Illustrator and get familiar with the software.
Use the curvature tool to draw paths.
Demonstrate the ability to work with various shapes.
Use the curvature tool to create icons
Edit various shapes using pathfinder effects and place your elements together.
Use the reshape tool on various shapes and add text to your logo.
Create a logo for a new water company
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
