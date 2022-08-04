Learner Reviews & Feedback for Graphic Design in Adobe Illustrator: Creating a Logo by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project Graphic Design in Adobe Illustrator: Creating a Logo is for those interested in graphic design and freelance work. In this one hour long project-based course, you will learn about Adobe Illustrator and the tools available in the software, you will learn how to use the tools that facilitate logo creation and you will demonstrate the knowledge on creating logos and icons using Adobe Illustrator. To achieve this, we will work through learn about Adobe Illustrator and getting familiar with the software learn about to use the curvature tool, the shapes tool, the pathfinder tool and the reshape tool and we will also create icons and logos in the process. This project is unique because you will have the opportunity to create and be guided step by step in the process. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have an Adobe Account and a very basic background knowledge on graphic design and computer programs....