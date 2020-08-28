MA
Aug 27, 2020
This guided project was just perfect for me. It was exactly what I was expecting from it.
SS
Sep 19, 2020
It was quite useful for basic understanding about javafx library
By Mohd F A•
Aug 28, 2020
By Srinjoy S•
Sep 20, 2020
By Marilou A•
Jan 26, 2021
The course is clear and helpful but the platform is laggy. You can't expect students to use a platform that is as slow as this one.
By Mikael H•
Feb 25, 2021
Great exemple and good teacher. The development environment did not work very well. It was much better to do it locally.