In this 2-hour long guided project, we will learn the basics of creating GUI Applications with JavaFX. We will do this by creating a simple user interface designed with Scene Builder and FXML. The GUI Application itself will be powered by the JavaFX framework. While JavaFX has a fairly large number of components that offer a lot of functionality, we will focus on creating something simple to familiarize ourselves with the framework and some of its core functionality. To be able to complete this project successfully, you should be familiar with the Java programming language. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Mohd F A

Aug 28, 2020

This guided project was just perfect for me. It was exactly what I was expecting from it.

By Srinjoy S

Sep 20, 2020

It was quite useful for basic understanding about javafx library

By Marilou A

Jan 26, 2021

The course is clear and helpful but the platform is laggy. You can't expect students to use a platform that is as slow as this one.

By Mikael H

Feb 25, 2021

Great exemple and good teacher. The development environment did not work very well. It was much better to do it locally.

