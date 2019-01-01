Héberger et gérer plusieurs sites Web sous Linux avec Apache
Apprendrez à Installer apache2 sous Linux
Apprendrez à Configurer apache2 pour l'hébergement d’un site web
Apprendrez à Configurer apache2 pour l’hébergement de plusieurs sites web
Ce projet guidé “Héberger et gérer plusieurs sites Web sous Linux avec apache 2” est destiné principalement aux administrateurs systèmes, aux développeurs aux aspirants Admis Sys et à toute personne intéressée par la configuration du serveur Apache pour l’hébergement de sites web. Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez à installer un serveur apache2 sous linux, configurer le serveur apache2 pour héberger plusieurs sites web et configurer des domaines multiples pour un site web dans apache2. Pour parvenir à la réalisation de ce projet guidé, nous avancerons pas à pas sur un ensemble de 7 tâches avec deux exercices pratiques d'auto-évaluation. Ce projet guidé, totalement présenté en Français, est spécialement conçu avec des explications approfondies sur les différents éléments qui y sont abordés. Pour profiter au maximum de ce projet guidé, Il vous est nécessaire d’être habitué au shell Linux notamment les commandes de base.
Apache
Gestion sites web
Shell Linux
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction et installation de Apache2 sous Linux
Configurer et héberger un site web dans Apache2
Exercice pratique d’auto évaluation
Configurer Apache2 pour l’hébergement de plusieurs sites web
Héberger et gérer plusieurs sites web dans Apache2
Configurer des domaines multiples pour un site web dans Apache2 et conclusion
Défi cumulatif Optionnel
