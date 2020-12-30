Chevron Left
About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to hide and reveal secret rooms in your game by setting up scenes, writing C# scripts and configuring GameObjects. Adding secrets to your game makes players want to explore the game-world more. When found, secret rooms are a reward unto themselves ... but throw in a treasure chest, too, hmm? This project covers loading and unloading scenes, setting trigger objects and writing C# code to enable and disable game components. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Scenes - Materials and Prefabs - Colliders and Triggers - UI Toolkit - Animation - Coding techniques for Scene-Management and Trigger Events This project makes use of the concepts discussed in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity and Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

