Hide and Reveal Secret Rooms in Unity
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to hide and reveal secret rooms in your game by setting up scenes, writing C# scripts and configuring GameObjects. Adding secrets to your game makes players want to explore the game-world more. When found, secret rooms are a reward unto themselves ... but throw in a treasure chest, too, hmm?
This project covers loading and unloading scenes, setting trigger objects and writing C# code to enable and disable game components.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Scenes
- Materials and Prefabs
- Colliders and Triggers
- UI Toolkit
- Animation
- Coding techniques for Scene-Management and Trigger Events
This project makes use of the concepts discussed in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity and Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
