Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hosting SQL Server & Database with Azure by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project, you will host a SQL server and database with Azure and use the Microsoft SQL server management studio to connect to the SQL server. We will also explore different SQL database deployment and pricing options. By the end of this project, you will be confident in hosting an SQL database on an SQL Server on Azure.
In order to complete this project successfully, you need an Azure account. If you do not have an Azure account, you will be prompted to create one in the project....