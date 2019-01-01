Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to combine shapes in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you would be able to combine shapes in Adobe Illustrator. During this project, we are going to learn how to combine shapes and create a design with them. We will be working on three complete figures so that you can practice and learn about the whole process of creation, expansion, and combination of these forms.
In the first part of the project, we will begin to create our figures, we will add color to them, we will move them between different layers so that you know all the options that you have available during the process.
We will also see how they expand, shrink, copy, or regenerate different shapes in case you want to make more complex shapes. After completing this project, you will be able to combine figures and it will allow you to create your logo or design....