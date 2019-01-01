How to Crop and Resize in Adobe Photoshop
Prepare to Resize and Crop Photos
Use Basic and Advanced Features of the Crop Tool in Photoshop
Use Basic and Advanced Features of the Resizing Tool in Photoshop
Prepare to Resize and Crop Photos
Use Basic and Advanced Features of the Crop Tool in Photoshop
Use Basic and Advanced Features of the Resizing Tool in Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop can be a useful tool in editing digital photography, but it can also be an overwhelming program to learn how to use. In this guided project, learners will walk through a step by step process to gain the basics of how to crop and resize images in Adobe Photoshop. First, learners will prepare Adobe Photoshop and images for cropping and resizing. Then, learners will walk through the basics of using the Crop tool in Photoshop. Next, learners will gain an understanding about how to edit images using more advanced cropping features. Then, learners will move on to understand and edit the Image Size. Finally, learners will be guided through some advanced features to resize images in Photoshop. Learners will finish this guided project with the skills to crop and resize images in Adobe Photoshop.
Digital Media
Communication Design
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare to Resize and Crop Photos
Use the Crop Tool in Photoshop
Explore Advanced Cropping Features
Understand and Edit Image Size
Explore Advanced Resizing Features
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.