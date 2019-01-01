Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Crop and Resize in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Adobe Photoshop can be a useful tool in editing digital photography, but it can also be an overwhelming program to learn how to use. In this guided project, learners will walk through a step by step process to gain the basics of how to crop and resize images in Adobe Photoshop.
First, learners will prepare Adobe Photoshop and images for cropping and resizing. Then, learners will walk through the basics of using the Crop tool in Photoshop. Next, learners will gain an understanding about how to edit images using more advanced cropping features. Then, learners will move on to understand and edit the Image Size. Finally, learners will be guided through some advanced features to resize images in Photoshop. Learners will finish this guided project with the skills to crop and resize images in Adobe Photoshop....