Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to draw with the curvature tool in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to draw using the curvature tool in Adobe Illustrator. When we work on software as advanced as Adobe Illustrator there’s a lot of tools we don’t often use or think about that can elevate your value as a graphic designer. One of those often forgotten tools is the curvature tool. In this project you will learn what it can do for your designs, how to use it, when to use it, and how to apply it to different scenarios.
It’s important to understand every tool in Adobe Illustrator to actually take advantage of the program itself. It can be intimidating but learning about one tool at a time is the key to understanding and navigating the software correctly.
In this project we will take our time to understand this tool and apply it to many different designs in order to fully understand the power that this tool holds....