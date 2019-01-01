How to Draw with the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator
Prepare to use the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn to Use Pencil Tool to Draw and Edit a Basic Design
Use Pencil Tool to Draw an Advanced Drawing
Prepare to use the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn to Use Pencil Tool to Draw and Edit a Basic Design
Use Pencil Tool to Draw an Advanced Drawing
Adobe Illustrator can be a useful tool in creating digital graphics, but it can also be an overwhelming program to learn how to use. In this guided project, learners will walk through a step by step process to gain the basics of using the Pencil tool in Adobe Illustrator. First, learners will prepare to use the pencil tool by learning the general uses and techniques for using the Pencil Tool. Then, learners will walk through the basics of the tool itself and what it can do. Next, learners will begin to edit the segments drawn by the Pencil Tool. Finally, learners will be guided to draw a basic, and then a more advanced design with the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator. Learners will finish this guided project with the skills to draw many hand-drawn designs with the Pencil Tool.
Marketing
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare to use the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn Pencil Tool Basics
Use Pencil Tool to Draw a Basic Design
Use Adobe Illustrator tools to Edit Pencil Drawing
Use Pencil Tool to Draw an Advanced Drawing
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.