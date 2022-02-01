Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Draw with the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
Adobe Illustrator can be a useful tool in creating digital graphics, but it can also be an overwhelming program to learn how to use. In this guided project, learners will walk through a step by step process to gain the basics of using the Pencil tool in Adobe Illustrator.
First, learners will prepare to use the pencil tool by learning the general uses and techniques for using the Pencil Tool. Then, learners will walk through the basics of the tool itself and what it can do. Next, learners will begin to edit the segments drawn by the Pencil Tool. Finally, learners will be guided to draw a basic, and then a more advanced design with the Pencil Tool in Adobe Illustrator. Learners will finish this guided project with the skills to draw many hand-drawn designs with the Pencil Tool....
By Alyson S
Jan 31, 2022
Course was easy to follow and I feel confident that I can use the pencil tool now, plus I learned a few extra tips I wasn't expecting, so I'm grateful for that!