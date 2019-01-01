How Layers Work in Adobe Photoshop
Create and use layers in Adobe Photoshop
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create and use layers in Adobe Photoshop. Inside Photoshop, you can use layers to quickly create everything from amazing digital art to high-quality photo retouches. During this project, you'll use layers to create multiple digital art pieces, all based on a single photo. First, you’ll get used to navigating the Photoshop workspace, layer panel, and layer options. Then you’ll import an image and use that to create an eye-catching digital art piece. Then you’ll learn how to export your work in one piece or automatically turn layers into separate files. By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable using layers in Photoshop, and you’ll know how to create endless variations on a single image.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate Photoshop
Experiment with the Layers Panel
Duplicate, Edit, and Group Layers to Create Digital Art
Apply Adjustment Layers, Layer Styles, and Clipping Masks
Save Your Work and Export Your Layers
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
