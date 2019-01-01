Learner Reviews & Feedback for How Layers Work in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create and use layers in Adobe Photoshop. Inside Photoshop, you can use layers to quickly create everything from amazing digital art to high-quality photo retouches.
During this project, you'll use layers to create multiple digital art pieces, all based on a single photo. First, you’ll get used to navigating the Photoshop workspace, layer panel, and layer options. Then you’ll import an image and use that to create an eye-catching digital art piece. Then you’ll learn how to export your work in one piece or automatically turn layers into separate files.
By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable using layers in Photoshop, and you’ll know how to create endless variations on a single image....