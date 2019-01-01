How to mask images into frames using Adobe Photoshop
Locate and understand what the frame tool can do in Adobe Photoshop
Practice web design and learn how to make a mock up
Mask images into frames in shapes and text
In this project, you will be learning how to use frames to mask images in Adobe Photoshop. The frame tool is a rather new tool in Adobe Photoshop. There's a world of tools and things to learn about Adobe Photoshop. That's why it is important to focus your attention on one tool at a time to be able to dominate everything. It's incredibly important to learn how to use each and every one of the tools that a software as advanced as Photoshop offers in order to elevate our value as editors, content creators, photographers, and designers. In this project you'll learn how to locate, and use and apply this tool to better yourself as a Adobe Photoshop user. You will be creating a mock up, designing a landing page, and masking images into texts.
Art
Web Design
Graphic Design
Illustration
Adobe Photoshop
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Locate and understand what the frame tool can do.
Use the frame tool.
Mask images into frames using text.
Mask images into frames using shapes.
Practice all the ways you can mask images into frames and design a web page.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.