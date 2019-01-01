Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to mask images into frames using Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will be learning how to use frames to mask images in Adobe Photoshop. The frame tool is a rather new tool in Adobe Photoshop. There's a world of tools and things to learn about Adobe Photoshop. That's why it is important to focus your attention on one tool at a time to be able to dominate everything. It's incredibly important to learn how to use each and every one of the tools that a software as advanced as Photoshop offers in order to elevate our value as editors, content creators, photographers, and designers.
In this project you'll learn how to locate, and use and apply this tool to better yourself as a Adobe Photoshop user. You will be creating a mock up, designing a landing page, and masking images into texts....