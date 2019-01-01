Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Slice Web Pages in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The world today is all but overwhelmed with internet usage and web pages of all shapes, colors, and designs. Have you ever wondered how to create such a wondrous thing? Creating a visually pleasing webpage, with links attached to certain aspects of the page is a genuine blend of artistic talent, and computer science. Here, you will learn to utilize a touch of both to create and save an image sliced and configured for use on the web!...