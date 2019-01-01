Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blend Images into One to Create Artwork using Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to combine multiple images to produce one using Photoshop. During the project, you will be able to use different types of selection tools such as the quick selection tool and the magic wand tool. You will also be able to blend colors and layers on Photoshop.
This is for anyone who is a beginner designer that has some imagination to turn a realistic image into something creative. You don’t need to have an art background, yet you will be able to generate something incredible out of nothing with a little magic touch.
In this project, you will not only use a variety of tools, you will also enjoy learning new skills. After learning this, you will be able to experiment on your own with the tools you acquired from this project. It will open an artistic door in your mind that you didn’t know you had.
Together, we will use Adobe Photoshop to turn a normal image to an artwork with basic edits. You will be able to create both realistic and mystical photos that you can use for events, music album covers, or even Instagram....