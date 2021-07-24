Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to create a Newsletter on Twitter using Revue by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to
- keep in touch with new and old clients
- design a newsletter to keep in touch with clients
- learn the importance of newsletters for marketing purposes.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for How to create a Newsletter on Twitter using Revue