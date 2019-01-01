How to Create a Seamless Pattern Using Adobe Illustrator
Create seamless pattern out of basic geometrical shapes using illustrator software.
Save the seamless pattern in illustrator swatches.
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a seamless pattern by using Adobe Illustrator software. Throughout the project, you will be able to create basic shapes and use them in making basic geometrical motifs. Moreover, we will create a seamless pattern out of these geometrical motifs, and finally, you will be able to change the seamless pattern colors and save your pattern in swatches. This guided project is for beginner level designers and learners who know how to create basic shapes on illustrator, know the basic tools and commands like creating new file, knowing the shapes tool, eyedropper tool, move & copy commands. There are a number of reasons why this project is important for artists and designers, it will help you make a seamless pattern out of your designs, seamless patterns are important and mandatory to learn if you want to transform your designs into prints like printing your pattern on fabrics or paper.
Product Development
Art
Design Pattern
Graphic Design
Illustration
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating basic shapes for seamless pattern
Creating geometrical motifs
Creating seamless pattern basic unit
Creating the seamless pattern
Saving seamless pattern
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
