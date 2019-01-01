Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create a Seamless Pattern Using Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a seamless pattern by using Adobe Illustrator software. Throughout the project, you will be able to create basic shapes and use them in making basic geometrical motifs.
Moreover, we will create a seamless pattern out of these geometrical motifs, and finally, you will be able to change the seamless pattern colors and save your pattern in swatches.
This guided project is for beginner level designers and learners who know how to create basic shapes on illustrator, know the basic tools and commands like creating new file, knowing the shapes tool, eyedropper tool, move & copy commands.
There are a number of reasons why this project is important for artists and designers, it will help you make a seamless pattern out of your designs, seamless patterns are important and mandatory to learn if you want to transform your designs into prints like printing your pattern on fabrics or paper....