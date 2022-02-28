How to Create Printable Media in Canva
Learn what is Canva and how to use it
Learn how to create printable material using Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project you will learn how to make different types of printable media using Canva. Canva is a free web design service where you have a wide variety of tools to design all kinds of media you need. Canvas is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-use platform to create presentations for corporate, school and college classes. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. Canva is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing in more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Additionally, it offers a number of templates that facilitate the creative process and a presentation platform where you can use any medium, from images to videos.
No prior experience required.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discover the possibilities and tools that Canva offers to create printable media
Create professional business cards with Canva
Design an eye-catching flyer with Canva
Apply graphic design techniques to create a brochure in Canva
Prepare your designs for print and publishing with Canva
