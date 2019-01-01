Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create Printable Media in Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will learn how to make different types of printable media using Canva. Canva is a free web design service where you have a wide variety of tools to design all kinds of media you need. Canvas is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-use platform to create presentations for corporate, school and college classes. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. Canva is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing in more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Additionally, it offers a number of templates that facilitate the creative process and a presentation platform where you can use any medium, from images to videos....