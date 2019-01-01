How to Create Text Effects in GIMP
Add border to text and create outline of text.
Place an image or gradient inside text.
Place text on a path.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to add a myriad of text effects. You will learn how to make your text stand out from the background, how to add a border to your text and how to make a text outline. You will learn how to place an image inside text and how to place a gradient inside text. You will learn how to place text on a path and how to make 3D text. You will also learn how to add filters to your text to generate your own text effects. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
3D text
text outline
filters
GIMP
text effects
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Lift text from background.
Add a border to text and create a text outline.
Place a image inside text.
Place a gradient inside text and create 3D text.
Place text on a path.
Use filters to add text effects.
Use plugin to add text effects.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
