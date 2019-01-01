How to Curve and Warp Text in Adobe Illustrator
After completing this project, you will be able to shape your text in many ways in Adobe Illustrator. First, you will learn how to curve your text and to adjust its features. Then you will learn how to warp your text. You will learn how to perform different warping techniques including warping your text in the form of any given shape. Curving and warping text in Adobe Illustrator allows you to create exciting text logos. The aim of this project is to familiarize you with basic and advanced options to curve and warp any text. By the end of this project, you will have created several simple text logos with guidance each of which demonstrates a different curving or warping technique.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Familiarize yourself with your setup in Adobe Illustrator.
Learn to warp text using the arc style in Adobe Illustrator.
Optional Task: Curve text with the Type on a Path Tool and warp text using the Arc Style
Optional Challenge: Create a warped text logo in two different ways for a new company
