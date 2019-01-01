How to Curve and Warp Text in Adobe Illustrator

In this Guided Project, you will:

Use the Type on a Path Tool to curve text in Adobe Illustrator.

Use different styles to warp text in Adobe Illustrator.

Choose different shapes to warp text in Adobe Illustrator.

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

After completing this project, you will be able to shape your text in many ways in Adobe Illustrator. First, you will learn how to curve your text and to adjust its features. Then you will learn how to warp your text. You will learn how to perform different warping techniques including warping your text in the form of any given shape. Curving and warping text in Adobe Illustrator allows you to create exciting text logos. The aim of this project is to familiarize you with basic and advanced options to curve and warp any text. By the end of this project, you will have created several simple text logos with guidance each of which demonstrates a different curving or warping technique.

Skills you will develop

  • Digital Marketing

  • Application Software

  • Digital Design

  • Data Information

  • computing

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Familiarize yourself with your setup in Adobe Illustrator.

  2. Use the Type on a Path Tool to curve text in Adobe Illustrator.

  3. Learn to warp text using the arc style in Adobe Illustrator.

  4. Optional Task: Curve text with the Type on a Path Tool and warp text using the Arc Style

  5. Use different styles to warp text in Adobe Illustrator.

  6. Choose different shapes to warp text in Adobe Illustrator.

  7. Optional Challenge: Create a warped text logo in two different ways for a new company

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

