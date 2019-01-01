Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Curve and Warp Text in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this project, you will be able to shape your text in many ways in Adobe Illustrator. First, you will learn how to curve your text and to adjust its features. Then you will learn how to warp your text. You will learn how to perform different warping techniques including warping your text in the form of any given shape. Curving and warping text in Adobe Illustrator allows you to create exciting text logos.
The aim of this project is to familiarize you with basic and advanced options to curve and warp any text. By the end of this project, you will have created several simple text logos with guidance each of which demonstrates a different curving or warping technique....