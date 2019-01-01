Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Draw With Shapes and Lines in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
After completing this project, you will be able to perform simple functions within the Adobe Illustrator software yourself. First, you will familiarize yourself with the terminology and structure of Adobe Illustrator. Then you will learn to use different shapes and manipulate them to create simple logos and images. You will also learn to use coloring techniques and add text in Adobe Illustrator. Adobe Illustrator allows you to create numerous illustrations and graphics. For example, you can use Adobe Illustrator to create a logo, an infographic, and more.
The aim of this project is to familiarize you with the basic functions in Adobe Illustrator in order to be able to create simple illustrations yourself. By the end of this project, you will have created a simple logo with guidance and you will also be able to create alternative logos on your own....