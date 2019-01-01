How to implement array based stack in C
في نهاية هذا المشروع هتقدر تعمل Array-based Stack باستخدام لغة البرمجة C
في هذا المشروع سوف تكون قادرا على تحديد وتطبيق المفاهيم الأساسية للبرمجة مثل: (functions, arrays) وفهم طريقة عمل ال stack ولماذا تستخدم.
في نهاية هذا المشروع هتقدر تعمل Array-based Stack باستخدام لغة البرمجة .C في هذا المشروع سوف تكون قادرا على تحديد وتطبيق المفاهيم الأساسية للبرمجة مثل: (functions, arrays) بالإضافة الى فهم بعض المفاهيم مثل Encapsulation and ADT وفهم طريقة عمل ال stack ولماذا تستخدم. لغة البرمجة c تستخدم في برمجة الكمبيوتر أو أيّ آلة تحتوي على معالج أو متحكم (Micro-controller)، وهي لغة برمجة بسيطة ومرنة تستخدم للأغراض العامة، لغة C لغة أساسية ضرورية لكتابة كل أنظمة التشغيل (Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Unix)، إلى البرامج المعقدة مثل قاعدة بيانات أوراكل (Oracle)، مترجم بايثون(Python)، وغيرها. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Problem Solving
C Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
● بنهاية مهمة 1 هتقدر تستخدم ال array في ال C وهتقدر تخزن ال array في ال memory
● بنهاية مهمة 2 هتقدر تعرف وتستخدم ال functions وتفرق بين call by reference وfunction call by value وهتتعرف على ال encapsulation وال abstract data type
● بنهاية مهمة 3 هتقدر تحدد اهمية ال stack وليه بنحتاجها وايه ال functions اللي بنحتاجها علشان نعمل ال stack
● بنهاية مهمة 4 هتقدر تكتب code ال functions علشان تعمل ال stack
