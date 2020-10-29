How to Make Image Editing Selections in GIMP
Make geometrical shaped selections.
Make freehand selections.
Make selections based on color.
In this project, you will learn how to make selections in GIMP using various selection tools. You will understand how selections can be used. You will learn how to make selections based on geometrical shapes, how to make selections using freehand tools, and how to make selections based on color. You will learn how to use up to six different tools and when to use each one. As you learn how to use these tools, you will create a digital poster displaying your selections. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Preview use of Selections and review the selection tools in GIMP
Use the Rectangle Select tool and the Ellipse Select tool.
Make selections with the Rectangle Select tool and the Ellipse Select tool.
Use the Free Select tool and the Scissors tool.
Use the Color Select tool and the Fuzzy Select tool.
Finesse selections.
by ESOct 29, 2020
I learned that there is a lot more to GIMP than I previously thought. The instructor does a great job explaining and showing the steps needed to make selections!
