How to Save Canva Designs to Mailchimp
Learn to create designs on Canva
Learn to save Canva designs on Mailchimp
Learn to create an email campaign
Learn to create designs on Canva
Learn to save Canva designs on Mailchimp
Learn to create an email campaign
In this project-based course, you will learn to create different designs using Canva and you will learn to integrate Canva with the Mailchimp platform. You will then learn to save Canva designs to MailChimp and not only these you will also learn how you can make use of those saved designs on an email campaign in Mailchimp as an additional tutorial. This course includes Canva Introduction, Exploration of Canva Dashboard, creating designs using Canva to be stored and used in Mailchimp, and creating an email campaign. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Design
MailChimp
Pixabay
Email campaign
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the project & Canva Platform
Create designs using Canva
Save Canva designs to Mailchimp
Create second design using Canva & save it on mailchimp
Create an email campaign
Check whether an email is received
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.