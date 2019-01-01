Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use Buyer Persona Canvas to Understand Customer Needs by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Buyer Persona Canvas to develop a deep insight on your buyers. The canvas is a 10-block model that help us understand the archetypal behaviors, activities, mental models, and contextual situations that buyers use to accomplish specific goals. Modeling buyer persona behavior offers insights into how buyers make purchase decisions, the goals driving their buying behaviors, and their attitudes of decision-making. The canvas offers a narrative of customer goals and desires, how buying behavior are affected, the context of the buyers, their visions for the future, and how you and your company can contribute to their story
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the Buyer Persona Canvas to conduct analysis and make decisions, we will use an energy services company as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you to apply the model to your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for marketing and sale executives who want to have deeper understanding of their buyers, and then formulate strategies to help them achieve their goals. Also, for entrepreneurs who want to have insights on the potential customers before developing products/services to solve their problems. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the canvas to create a more refined and intimate view of your customers....