How to use layer mask with Adobe Photoshop
Use different tools with a layer mask.
Use the paintbrush tool, paint bucket tool, select tool, and gradient tool.
Use the different tools with layer masks and blend the images to make one design.
Use different tools with a layer mask.
Use the paintbrush tool, paint bucket tool, select tool, and gradient tool.
Use the different tools with layer masks and blend the images to make one design.
In this project, you will learn how to use layer masks with Adobe Photoshop. Learning these skills in Photoshop will show you how to design an image with multiple images using a layer mask. You will learn how to add images to the document and how to use different tools with a layer mask. Some of the tools you will use are the paintbrush tool, paint bucket tool, select tool, and gradient tool. Using the different tools with layer masks will show different skills in blending the images to make one design. When designing in Photoshop and working with multiple images, having the skills to use layer masks greatly benefits the design.
Adobe Photoshop
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Log into Adobe Photoshop and set up document
Add images to document and then add and use layer mask and brush tool
Use the select tool on layer mask and add adjustment to layer
Combine two images using layer mask in Photoshop
Add an image and layer mask and use gradient tool
Add image and layer mask and use paint bucket tool
Combine images using layer mask in Photoshop
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.